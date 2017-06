Tobias, you blow-hard!

When his poor choice of words were his greatest asset.

FOX

And when he tried to become a successful analrapist.

FOX

Or when he tried to follow another dream, of becoming an actor... and his choice of words were still perfection.

FOX

When he put himself out there and auditioned for a commercial.

(He didn't get it.)

FOX

View Entire List ›